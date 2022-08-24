NZ at risk of toilet paper shortage, union warns

Workers have been locked out of Essity mill in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty for weeks - and a union official has warned Kiwis could face a nation-wide toilet paper shortage if the situation isn't resolved.

Softness, punctures, perforation and disintegration are all put to the test. (Source: Fair Go)

Tane Phillips, secretary of the Pulp and Paper Union Kawerau, on Wednesday told 1News about 70% of New Zealand's toilet paper is made at Essity mill.

It's the only domestic producer - and competition who import "have been going out of the market because of the logistics of getting paper over here and the cost of it", Phillips said.

But since the beginning of August, the mill's roughly 140 production staff have been locked out of the mill over a pay dispute.

And there are fears that could leave Aotearoa's shelves short-stocked on the product. Essity mill produces Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee products.

"There's no production being made, what they might be doing, and I think they are doing, is shipping some of the already-made toilet paper out, but there isn't a lot of that either," Phillips said.

"Going to supermarkets around here they've got signs up that limit the amount of toilet paper you can take, so, I think that sends a message."

Essity have tabled an offer, but it wouldn't effectively adjust the workers' payment to inflation over the next three years, Phillips said.

"I think part of this is very personal for probably the manager in Australia, he wants to beat the unions, he probably thinks that these workers are a bit too uppity."

A spokesperson for Countdown supermarkets said Essity has been in contact with them about "the industrial action currently taking place at its manufacturing site in Kawerau".

"We’re working closely with them and our other supply partners to ensure we have enough toilet paper supply for everyone to get what they need. At this stage, we don’t have any concerns about a possible shortage."

Foodstuffs has also been approached for comment.