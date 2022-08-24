Facebook users' feeds showing celebrity pages after glitch

Facebook users have been reporting the same problem on Wednesday evening (NZ time) with their homepage feeds made up of random posts on the pages of celebrities.

Facebook glitch. (Source: 1News)

Reports of issues began to appear on Down Detector, a site to report website outages, around 5.37pm.

By 7.07pm, 359 users reported issues, 97% of which had trouble with Facebook's feed while 3% claimed there were difficulties posting on the site.

Number of reported Facebook user issues on August 24. (Source: Downdetecter.co.nz )

The issue appears to be affecting people across the world, with users reporting the glitch in the UK, US and Australia.

The posts are on pages purporting to belong to the likes of actor Adam Sandler, to famous musicians like Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

On Twitter, the issue is quickly making the rounds.

What the hell is going on with Facebook? pic.twitter.com/XXdzDHVMvB — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) August 24, 2022

"Everyone is tagging Drake and Eminem in the most random post. And I’m just so confused," wrote one user.

"News Feed is now showing me random posts from people I don't know on Joe Biden's page," wrote another.

Even New Zealand's Police decided to weigh in with a tongue-in-cheek post.

"Yes, there is a Facebook glitch. No, it is not an emergency," it read.

"Please wear your seatbelt."

New Zealand Police offer their view on Facebook's global glitch. (Source: NZ Police)

Facebook has not confirmed any outage or issue with the website yet, and there is no evidence to suggest Facebook has been hacked.