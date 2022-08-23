Beauden Barrett leaves ABs training early after taking 'knock'

Beauden Barrett has left All Blacks training at Rugby Park in Christchurch early after taking a “knock” and has returned to the team’s hotel.

Beauden Barrett, pictured sitting in the sinbin during the All Blacks' win at Ellis Park, left training early on Tuesday. (Source: Photosport)

He has yet to be looked at by the team doctor and so a diagnosis was not available on Tuesday morning but the injury may raise doubts over his involvement in the Test against Argentina in the city on Saturday.

It is understood that Barrett enjoyed the lion’s share of time at first-five when running with the team during training – ahead of No.10 rival Richie Mo’unga.

Should Barrett be ruled out, Mo’unga will start at first-five after his commanding performance when starting there against South Africa at Ellis Park, with Stephen Perofeta in line to make his long-awaited Test debut from the reserves bench.

Head coach Ian Foster earlier this week referred to the Barrett v Mo’unga rivalry as a good selection “headache” to have.

Mo'unga got his opportunity to start at Ellis Park after Barrett was taken to hospital for scans a week earlier at Mbombela Stadium after being dumped on his neck in a reckless challenge for a high ball.

Barrett was named on the bench for the against-the-odds win in Johannesburg and was shown a yellow card late in the match for tackling an opponent off the ball.