Covid-19: 35 deaths reported, 3693 new cases

There are 3693 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 402 people in hospital with the virus, 30 fewer than Monday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations 453, down on 556 a week ago, and down on 472 24 hours ago.

Thirty-five more people with the virus have died.

Of the 35 people who have died, four were aged in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90.

Seventeen were men and 18 were women.

Nine were from Canterbury, six each were from Northland and the Auckland region, two each were from Waikato and Nelson Marlborough, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, the MidCentral District, the Wellington region, the West Coast, South Canterbury and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1841 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now eight.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3496, down on 4073 a week ago, and down on 3876 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (135), Auckland (1428), Waikato (322), Bay of Plenty (167), Lakes (80), Hawke's Bay (96), MidCentral (140), Whanganui (38), Taranaki (99), Tairāwhiti (49), Wairarapa (37), Capital and Coast (170), Hutt Valley (81), Nelson Marlborough (103), Canterbury (449), West Coast (30), South Canterbury (49) and Southern (216).

The location of four cases is unknown.

A total of 3296 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 10,028 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 24,466. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 139 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Monday, 2706 community cases were announced.