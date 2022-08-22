Covid-19: Nine deaths reported, 2706 new cases

There are 2706 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Woman wearing face mask (file picture).

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 432 people in hospital with the virus, four fewer than Sunday.

Nine people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two more than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 472, down on 570 a week ago, and down on 487 24 hours ago.

Nine more people with the virus have died.

Of the nine people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Four were men and five were women.

Four were from the Auckland region, two each were from Waikato and the Southern District, and one was from Canterbury.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, remains at 1824.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 remains at 10.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3876, down on 4581 a week ago, and down on 3928 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (90), Auckland (1066), Waikato (267), Bay of Plenty (117), Lakes (52), Hawke's Bay (60), MidCentral (99), Whanganui (18), Taranaki (91), Tairāwhiti (26), Wairarapa (34), Capital and Coast (139), Hutt Valley (91), Nelson Marlborough (89), Canterbury (285), West Coast (14), South Canterbury (20) and Southern (144).

The location of four cases is unknown.

A total of 2095 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 5502 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 25,580. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 140 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Sunday, 2100 community cases were announced.