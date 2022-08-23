Brian Tamaki claims NZ has 'dysfunctional' political problem

Brian Tamaki says New Zealand has a "deep dysfunctional" political problem as the Freedom and Rights Coalition's protest he led wrapped up on Tuesday.

He told media the current Government needs to be dissolved.

"I think the rest of New Zealand need to join us."

Tamaki also told 1News the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns will be felt by Kiwis for years to come.

"Mental health, that’s a big issue and we’re also looking at families that have been divided and you've got to understand this is all generational.

"The outbreak of all of this will be felt for years following so it’s not just now."

He said Tuesday's protest, during which he announced he is forming a new political party called Freedoms NZ, was about telling the country the Government has "stepped over the line".

"It’s time we had a new election, a new government, we got rid of this lot here, they have no served us and they’re not fit for purpose."

However, one counter protester at Parliament on Tuesday said Tamaki "isn't the messiah he thinks he is".

"Most ordinary people in New Zealand think he's irrelevant," the woman told 1News.

Former MP Georgina Beyer attended the counter protest - recalling confronting Destiny Church protesters 18 years ago when they came to Parliament to protest same-sex relationships.

"Now I'm conveniently here to welcome them back and to let them know I'm disapproving of what they're standing for, not a lot different from those days.

"I'm afraid for the messages they're sending and I don't think it's helpful nor healthy for our country.

"However, they do have a right to protest and as long as they're law-abiding while they're doing it, let them go for it, I think they hang themselves just by their attitude."