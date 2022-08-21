Covid-19: 15 deaths reported, 2100 new cases

There are 2100 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to report, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Saturday is 3733 – it was 4302 last Sunday.

There are 436 people in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in intensive care or high dependency units.

Fifteen more deaths of people with Covid have also been reported.

Of the deaths reported on Sunday, four people were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region and three were from Canterbury.

Four were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Of these people, seven were women and eight were men.

The total number of deaths confirmed as being attributed to Covid-19 has not been updated, so it stands at 1824.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid is now 10.

On Saturday, there were 3302 cases and 10 deaths to report.