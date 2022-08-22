Photos: Long road to recovery begins in flood-ravaged Nelson

<p>It's going to be a long road to recovery for <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/19/watch-aerial-footage-reveals-massive-extent-of-nelson-floods/" target="_blank">flood-ravaged</a> Nelson, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/22/long-recovery-expected-after-nelson-tasman-flooding-pm/" target="_blank">Jacinda Ardern</a> says.</p> <p>The top of the South Island was hit hard by last week's <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/16/expert-explains-atmospheric-river-set-to-soak-parts-of-nz/" target="_blank">'atmospheric river'</a>, with roads devastated and hundreds forced from their homes. </p> <p>The Prime Minister visited the region on Monday, meeting residents who are starting to pick up the pieces.</p>