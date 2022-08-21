Usyk digs deep to defeat Joshua and retain world titles for Ukraine

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Sunday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.

Oleksandr Usyk lands a right hand during his heavyweight world championship victory over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Getty)

Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena in Jeddah. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.

The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

Usyk appeared to have the fight under control through the middle rounds, but seemed hurt in round 9 when Joshua had good success with both hands against Usyk's body.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Usyk responded with an outstanding performance in the 10th, dominating Joshua and regaining control.

Joshua had no answer and while the Brit tried to put the pressure on in the 12th and final round, Usyk had done enough to win.

Using the outstanding head and feet movement he showed in his first win over Joshua in London, southpaw Usyk got results with a check right hook and a left down the middle. In the end he had too many offensive weapons backed up with a near impregnable defence.

One judge gave the fight 115-113 to Joshua, with the two others scoring it 116-112 and 115-113 to Usyk.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn felt the result was a fair one, saying he would have scored it 115-113 to Usyk.

"I'm not sure anyone can beat Oleksandr Usyk. This man is an incredible fighter," Hearn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scenes after the fight took a slightly bizarre turn when Joshua walked back to the ring, demanded the microphone and in a profanity-laden speech praised Usyk and spoke about how hard his opponent must have worked to beat him.