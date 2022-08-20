Tongan PM requests longer NZ work visas during tsunami recovery

Seven months after Tonga’s tsunami the Vakaloa Beach Resort in Kanokupolu is a wasteland of destruction.

Huge slabs of concrete ripped from the foundations, corrugated iron wrapped around trees amidst a landscape that’s been tipped upside down.

The former resort is fenced, owner Maryanne Tuku’afu in Australia. She told 1 News the family have decided to take a break before returning “if we will be given the opportunity to rebuild and start over”.

She says the family are still awaiting a response from the Government for cleanup of the beaches, road and infrastructure.

“We aren’t able to move from ground zero until the public site is cleaned up first,” she says.

In Kanokupolu village which is a little further inland what looks to be business as usual, isn’t.

Many of the residents worked at the resort and now aren’t able to support their families.

Aisea Taukei’aho says on top of that it’s now hard to grow food as rocks and silt have affected the soil.

“It's very difficult now because we are having to rely on other families from outside the area to feed and support us we are not used to doing that,” he said.

There’s calls for New Zealand to help out by providing work permits to those impacted by the tsunami.

Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni says it would be great if there was a possibility for a longer work permit than the current seasonal workers scheme “so workers can take their families to New Zealand hopefully that will mitigate some of the social issues we are experiencing”.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has confirmed the Government is looking at looking what can be done but is mindful of stripping the Kingdom of its domestic workforce.

“That is a matter that has been discussed – absolutely an opportunity to discuss further what we might do to play a useful role,” she said.

It's an essential role – given Tonga’s road to recovery is far from smooth.