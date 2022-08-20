NZ announces $8M funding boost for Tonga climate change fund

The New Zealand Defence Force’s annual Pacific humanitarian mission is heading to Tonga, seven months from the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was in the kingdom to make the announcement, along with millions of dollars to help fight climate change.

It follows virtual talks between Tonga and China.

The crew on board the HMNZS Manawanui is helping map the seabed outside Nuku’ Alofa Harbour, critical research after the volcanic eruption in January which caused a tsunami to hit the capital and other islands.

“They’re not just our friends, they’re our family,” HMNZS Manawanui commanding officer John McQueen told 1News.

“It’s our opportunity to work close to the volcanic eruption in January and just ensure in a post-Covid world, we're continuing to do our part in helping out our fellow island nations.”

Mahuta announced on Friday that next year’s annual Tropic Twilight exercise - which focuses on humanitarian and disaster relief - will be held in Tonga.

The NZDF’s main mission is to rebuild parts of the island nation shattered by the tsunami.

“What we want to do is to continue to reaffirm, hopefully, that we are a trusted partner, we're a partner of first preference when it comes to key issues,” Mahuta said.

Mahuta also announced the kingdom’s share of a $500 million Pacific pledge, with $8 million set aside for Tonga’s climate change fund.

"This will be directed to Tonga's own priorities," she said.

However, Tonga’s immediate priority following the tsunami is rebuilding homes and lives "so that our people can get back to some normalcy", Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said.

"But at the same time, looking at supporting livelihoods, fishing boats and tractors and so forth."