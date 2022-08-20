Capital crumbles: 600 slips in Wellington in recent weeks

Heavy rain has caused havoc for Wellingtonians with some evacuated from their homes and over a hundred slips reported in the past few days.

There have been over 60 slips across the capital in the past day, and close to 600 in the last six weeks. Eight properties are known to have been evacuated in Wellington's suburbs.

This weekend's weather has put extra pressure on clean-up workers to keep up, according to Wellington City Council. The council's chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said staff had been working non-stop to clear slips.

"Our council contractors are absolutely slammed at the moment - they've been working non-stop for the last six weeks on clearing this stuff," she said. "We've got a lot of clearing up to do, and we've got a lot of assessment to do as well."

Procter warned residents to be careful ahead of a big clean up for several suburbs.

"We're really thankful that no one's been injured through this latest flurry of slips, and we know how concerning it is for residents who are affected by that."

In the suburb of Melrose, three cars were crushed under slabs of concrete after saturated land gave way.

Local residents told 1News about the effects of the heavy rainfall.

A slip fell on three cars in Melrose on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

"We were mortified really… that's my daughter's car there, so that's totally written off", resident Andrea Robinson said. "All this rain is generally really scary to us"

Melrose resident Devon Diggle said the wild weather felt like it was causing greater damage: "By and large, they get to clear up the slips pretty quickly, but this is stretching what we've become used to."