Heavy rain second round on Friday - red level warning for Nelson

Nelson will face a second bout of heavy rain come Friday afternoon, the red level warning from Metservice coming after the region faced three days of intense rainfall which has been described as a 1-in-100-year event.

(Source: istock.com)

The weather agency said in a Thursday statement, that while Nelson's heavy rainfall is expected to ease in the evening, this will likely be followed by 21 hours of renewed downpour from late Friday afternoon.

Metservice forecast a rainfall between 70mm to 190mm for Nelson during this period, which is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding, which are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

"This next period of heavy rain could lead to more surface flooding and slips due to the ground already being saturated from recent heavy rain."

The second spell of heavy rain is also expected to hit much of North and South Island, to a lesser degree, with an orange rain warning set from Friday to Saturday afternoon.

