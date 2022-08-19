Milner-Skudder says criticism of All Blacks borders on bullying

New Wellington Lions winger Nehe Milner-Skudder says the All Blacks have copped unfair criticism in recent weeks that has bordered on bullying and wondered how his former self may have coped in that environment.

The 31-year-old is preparing to make his debut for the Lions this weekend after a decade playing for Manawatū.

Milner-Skudder has become an advocate for mental health after his career was blighted by injuries that left him devastated. Now, looking in from the outside at the All Blacks camp, he said recent criticism of the team had left him wondering how he would've coped.

"I feel sad for what they’ve been going through and I think 'how would I have coped if I was copping the same kind of flack'. It is just a game and there’s plenty of other things happening out there as well.

"I’m all for people having opinions but I feel like there’s a fine line between crossing into being nasty and it’s almost just bullying. Why do people feel the need to be that brutal?

"Just be mindful of your words. We’re all human beings and we try our bloody hardest to play the best we can and sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. You definitely can’t question the effort the boys are putting in," Milner-Skudder said.

The 13-Test All Black said while his national career is now in the rear view mirror, becoming a father had changed his perspective on life.

"I used to think rugby was my 24/7 be all end all but I soon get a quick wake up call when I get home and I see my baby. Whether she’s smiling or crying or needing a nappy change, my attention is focused solely on my little darling. It’s definitely the best thing that’s happened to me for sure," he said.

"I was totally consumed by it [rugby] a few years ago and that’s probably why I got into such dark places with injuries and feeling like the game was being taken away from me and out of my control."

Now able to switch off when he's not on the field, Milner-Skudder said he's in a good place and looking forward to playing for the Lions.

"There’s a lot of history in the jersey… it’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really pumped for it."

The Lions take on Northland at Porirua Park on Saturday.