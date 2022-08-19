Firefighters around NZ to walk off the job for an hour today

Professional firefighters across the country are walking off the job for one hour today - 11am to 12pm.

Auckland Central Fire Station (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The firefighters' union says the strike is about more than just money, but the systemic issues at Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Volunteer firefighters will be responding to incidents as usual and executive officers will respond to emergencies too. Any delays are likely to be in metropolitan areas where there aren't volunteer brigades close by.

It's the first time in history that all professional firefighters around the country are walking off the job at the same time.

FENZ and the union which represents professional firefighters have been locked in negotiations for more than a year. Even an independent mediator couldn't help the two reach an agreement.

Another hour-long strike is also planned for next Friday (August 26) and the union says more industrial action will follow if they can't come to an agreement with FENZ.

Firefighter Joe Stanley, from the union, says he's very apprehensive about the strike and it isn't "somewhere we wanted to be".

“We certainly feel like this is the only thing we can do to get their attention really.”

“It’s not something we do lightly, I think it’s been about 37 years since firefighters took this type of action."

He said some firefighters are working an excess of 100 hours per week because there simply aren't enough staff.

FENZ said in a statement it is disappointed firefighters are walking off the job.

They said they offered a "substantially increased offer which would have seen pay increases of between 8% and 19% for all fire fighters".

However, Stanley says the 19% pay increases is for new firefighters, with some of that money just to bring them above minimum wage.

He also says the issue isn't just about the money.

"Its not just money in our pocket, we want our profession to be recognised by our employer. We want the issues that we have to be dealt with seriously.

"After a year, a year and a half of negotiations, I’m not feeling confident that they’re listening."

He said the strike is also about firefighters' livelihoods and mental wellbeing while on the job.

"We put our lives and our livelihoods on the line every single day.

"The pay will help, but it won't stop me from getting cancer.

"It won't support me if I go to an emotionally traumatic event and need psychological support," he said.