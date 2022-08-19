Photos: Firefighters around the country walk off the job

<p>Professional <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/19/firefighters-around-nz-walk-off-the-job-for-an-hour-today/" target="_blank">firefighters</a> across the country have walked off the job for one hour today between 11am to 12pm.</p> <p>The firefighters' union says the strike is about more than just money, but the systemic issues at Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).</p> <p>Volunteer firefighters were in place to respond to incidents during the strike and executive officers were responding to emergencies.</p> <p>It's the first time in history that all professional firefighters around the country walked off the job at the same time.</p> <p><b></b><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/19/firefighters-around-nz-walk-off-the-job-for-an-hour-today/" target="_blank"><b>READ MORE: Firefighters around NZ walk off the job for an hour today</b></a></p> <p>Firefighters were photographed striking up and down the country, one man holding a sign that reads "FENZ Failing Every New Zealander."</p> <p>Another hour-long strike is also planned for next Friday (August 26) and the union says more industrial action will follow if they can't come to an agreement with FENZ.</p>