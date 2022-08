There are 3805 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 466 people in hospital with the virus, seven fewer than Thursday.

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

Sixteen more people with the virus have died.

On Thursday, 4540 community cases were announced.

