Corey Norman's club accepts player's ban for vulgar act

Source: 1News

Super League club Toulouse Olympique have accepted the eight-match ban handed out to Australian Corey Norman which will end his season.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of intentionally placing his hand between the buttocks of Warrington forward Oliver Holmes during their match last week.

The Rugby Football League operational rules tribunal claimed it was deliberate while Norman pleaded not guilty stating that his act was not intentional. He received a Grade F offence which is the highest level of misconduct.

Norman made his Super League debut in May after initially retiring from the NRL at the end of 2021, where he played for the Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons.

The eight-match suspension could see the end of Norman’s career and is another blow for Toulouse who are last in the standings.

