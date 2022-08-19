Air NZ passenger describes panic after 'emergency' on LA flight

An Air New Zealand flight from Los Angeles to Auckland on Friday morning descended into chaos as a faulty cabin monitoring system saw lights cut out, oxygen masks deploy and an emergency warning ring out through the plane.

Oxygen masks were deployed, sending some passengers into panic. (Source: Jakob Carter)

Fashion designer Jakob Carter was returning to New Zealand on the flight after a business trip in Los Angeles, and said everything had been going smoothly until they hit some turbulence over Rarotonga in the early hours of the morning.

"We hit some turbulence, it wasn't that bad, but suddenly the lights went out, oxygen masks dropped down...people started freaking out, it was quite scary," Carter told 1News.

One woman began having a panic attack, Carter said, while flight attendants were also "really scared".

"They said they'd never experienced anything like it in their careers."

The confused and worried passengers kept their oxygen masks on for around 20 to 25 minutes, Carter said, before the captain said over the loudspeaker there was nothing wrong with the aircraft and people could remove their masks.

Passengers on a flight to Auckland from LA were left confused and in a panic as cabin lights switched off and oxygen masks were deployed. (Source: Jakob Carter)

Air New Zealand's chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said it was not an emergency situation on the Boeing 777-300 aircraft and there was a fault with the cabin's monitoring system as the plane descended to avoid turbulence.

"Our engineers are inspecting the cabin monitoring system of the aircraft to determine the cause of the fault. This will be rectified before the next flight," Morgan said.

Carter said it was something he had never experienced and he and his fellow passengers were "really happy" to get off the plane once it landed just after 5am.

He praised the flight attendants for their efforts to calm passengers down following the incident and received an apology from the airline following the incident.