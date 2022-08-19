7 hospitalised in Canterbury St John health shuttle crash

Seven people have been hospitalised after a crash involving a St John health shuttle south of Christchurch on Friday.

Emergency services at scene of St John shuttle crash. (Source: 1News)

The incident took place on Main South Rd on State Highway 1 shortly after 9.30am.

Seven patients were treated and taken to hospital, St John says – one by air and six by road.

Two patients are in a critical condition, three serious and two moderate.

St John couldn't confirm if any staff were injured.

Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles hit a tree.

The northbound lane is blocked.