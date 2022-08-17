Man in his 60s charged over Christchurch hit-and-run

A man in his 60s has been charged over a Christchurch hit-and-run on Friday evening that left a woman needing hospital treatment, police said.

The white van invovled in a Christchurch hit and run.

The white van invovled in a Christchurch hit and run. (Source: NZ Police)

The 64-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

The van struck a woman in her 50s as she crossed Marshlands Road just after 8.20pm on Friday.

Police allege the driver fled the scene without stopping to check on the woman.

The woman was left bleeding with head injuries but has since been discharged from Christchurch Hospital.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Saturday.

