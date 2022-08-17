LIVE: Flooding as big wet settles in over parts of NZ

Welcome to 1News' live updates as a slow moving weather system brings heavy rain and strong winds to much of the country.

What you need to know

There is a red rain warning in place for Westland

A state of emergency has been declared for the South Island's West Coast

Auckland and Northland are among places under a strong wind warning

1.35pm: Nelson resident Simone Thomson has given a tour of her fast flooding property on Waimea Road. Highlighting the dangers with more rain to come.

1pm: The wet weather looks to be settling in over the Far North now as well, according to the latest MetService rain radar images.

Rain radar at 1pm, August 17. (Source: MetService)

12:30pm: Westport residents have been pitching in to prepare for the latest round of flooding.

A number of people 1News talked to on Wednesday morning blamed "slow moving bureaucracy" for not addressing infrastructure issues.

People prepare for flooding in Westport. (Source: 1News)

12:15pm: MetService is reminding everyone around the country to be prepared, as the system won't just affect the South Island.

Not just the SI! This animation shows that many parts of the country are going to be affected by heavy rain in the next few days. Much of the NI now on Heavy Rain Watch or Warning. Check your region's forecast here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/LSzfzbCmLQ — MetService (@MetService) August 16, 2022

12pm: And the major road closures begin...

UPDATE: 11:40AM

SH6 is now CLOSED to traffic. Please follow the directions of contractors on site. ^SM https://t.co/1kquf8uTkF pic.twitter.com/AJiyGoYNhW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) August 16, 2022

11:50am: The Maitai River has flooded according to a Facebook post from Nelson City Council.

Maitai River flooding. (Source: Facebook/NelsonCityCouncil)

11:45am: MetService has issued strong wind warnings and watches for many parts of NZ over the coming days, including Auckland and Northland.

"Northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times," MetService says in its Auckland warning.

This is in effect from 4pm Wednesday to 11pm Thursday.

11:40am: Buller Taxis has announced they will be putting on free services for people needing to evacuate should floodwaters rise.

"If you or your neighbours require help, then please do NOT hesitate to give us a ring on 037896900. Remember we do NOT charge in the event of an emergency as that it is part of our services to the community."

11:15am: The big wet has started impacting Tasman and Marlborough District, with some forced to evacuate their homes in Golden Bay.

Flooding on a Marlborough farm. (Source: 1News)

Read more about that here: Some residents evacuate, warning over Tākaka sewage overflow.

Background

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Buller and Westland that took effect last night and runs through to Thursday afternoon.

The rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

For Buller the forecaster says to "expect a further 280 to 400 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges south of Little Wanganui on top of what has already fallen, and 150 to 250 mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 15 to 20 mm/h about the ranges on Wednesday".

READ MORE: State of emergency in place as West Coast braces for flooding

There are orange rain warnings in place for parts of Nelson and Tasman, with Golden Bay lashed with rain overnight.

Nelson-Tasman Emergency Management said more than 240mm of rain fallen in the Aorere Valley in the last 30 hours.