Westport couple put in mammoth effort to prepare property for flooding

A couple in Westport are calling for more council and government support, as they brace themselves for wild rain and possible flooding.

Mike and Jackie Karl have had to "basically lift everything (in their home) up above the new river level" in case they can't prevent the nearby river from flowing over its banks.

"It's taken us the full day yesterday," Mike told 1News on Wednesday - and that's with the help of another couple.

"The annoying part is, the council and government are spending all this money on climate change, whereas they won't fix yesterday's problem, but they're trying to fix 100 years from now's problem.

Mike and Jackie Karl's couch up on blocks. (Source: 1News)

"We've had more work done in the last two days than we have in the last 400 days over here, absolutely appalling.

"We're lucky, we can go home to a dry house, but (the neighbours) have been flooded three times, it's pretty sad.

"Nothing's been done for about 30 years."

Jackie said they "feel helpless".

READ MORE: LIVE - Flooding as big wet settles in over parts of NZ

"It's just depending on the level of the water - we've put a new bank outside - that's the main problem," she said. "But to lift up the inside, we've done our best, can't do any more."

"You do your best and the community within itself is really supportive, but you know, they've got their own houses that they're trying to look after."

Civil Defence has declared a state of emergency for the South Island's West Coast on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Expert explains 'atmospheric river' set to soak parts of NZ

And MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Buller and Westland that took effect on Tuesday night and runs through to Thursday afternoon.

It's feared the rain could bring more flooding after two major flooding events in the past year on the Coast.

"You just pray that it doesn't happen and if it does, you've just got to take it as it comes," Jackie said. "It's just what it is."

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) "has stood up the National Co-ordination Centre in Wellington and is monitoring the situation closely".

"NEMA staff and Emergency Management Assistance Team (EMAT) members have deployed to the West Coast and Tasman to provide support. I’ve been in touch with local mayors to make sure they have the support they need. The Government is ready to provide any support that might be needed to help get communities back on their feet.

"As always, stay up to date by listening to local radio and following your local CDEM group’s advice."

Buller Civil Defence is advising people in high risk areas to evacuate ahead of the coming rain.

It says the Buller River is likely to peak in Westport on Thursday morning.