Nelson hit by one-in-100 year rainfall, mayor says

The torrential rainfall that has seen Nelson declare a state of emergency has been described as a one-in-100 year event by the city's mayor.

Rachel Reese told 1News it was unexpected as such intense rainfall wasn't predicted for the area.

A state of emergency was declared in Nelson after the Maitai River breached its banks.

Alec Louverdis, Group Controller for Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, told 1News "things changed drastically late this afternoon".

When asked how many homes have been evacuated, Louverdis said: "Once we're all finished, we'll be up to about 223 households."

On Wednesday night, officials also announced that State Highway 6 between Russell St and Bisley Ave remains closed and will likely do so until at least Friday. The next update will be around midday on Friday.

SH6 between Russell St and Bisley Ave remains CLOSED and will likely remain closed until at least Fri 19 Aug. Next update will be around midday Fri 19 Aug. https://t.co/d124U4u8WG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) August 17, 2022

Reese said there had been good cooperation with evacuations and officials are trying to ensure everyone is out before nightfall.

Video shows the swollen river close to some homes and full of debris.

Flooding in Nelson on Wednesday. (Source: Kate Flewellen)

The situation is unlikely to get any better with up to 400mm of rain still expected to fall until 11pm on Thursday.

Government ministers are set to travel to the area this week to provide support. Damien O'Connor will arrive on Thursday while Kieran McAnulty will arrive on Friday.