Elon Musk claims he is buying Manchester United

Tesla chief executive and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, says he is buying English football club Manchester United.

Musk, who has a history of making big claims on Twitter before walking them back, suggested the move in a throwaway comment on the social media platform.

"I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," he said.

Manchester United are a powerhouse in world football and the most successful team ever in the English Premier League.

However, the American Glazer family, who own the team, have been under pressure in recent years after several seasons of underwhelming performances.

United have had a horror start to the new Premier League season, finding themselves bottom of the table after two games following losses to Brighton and Brentford.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.