CCTV footage has captured a brazen thief robbing an older man who was using a walking frame at a Melbourne returned veterans club earlier this month.

The man could be seen walking up behind his 86-year-old victim before swiping his wallet at a Returned Services League club in Glenroy just before 3pm on August 3, 9News reports.

The victim was unaware the crime had occurred until he was shown the footage, Australian police said.

Police are looking to identify the man involved.