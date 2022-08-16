Panicked shoppers flee China IKEA before swift Covid lockdown

Panicked shoppers were seen fleeing an IKEA store in Shanghai before it was forced into a swift lockdown amid China's rigid zero-Covid policy.

Footage posted to social media shows people rushing for the exits on Saturday as health authorities ordered the Xuhui store's closure after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the store, CNN reports.

The "store and the affected area" were placed under "closed loop" management for two days, followed by five days of health monitoring, Shanghai Health Commission deputy director Zhao Dandan said on Sunday.

The Covid case, a six-year-old boy, had visited Lhasa, in Tibet, before testing positive.

Nearly 400 people were identified as close contacts of the boy, while 80,000 others have been ordered to carry out PCR testing, according to the Shanghai Daily.

It comes after the city was forced into a two-month lockdown earlier this year.

Six Covid-19 community cases were reported in the country's financial hub on Monday.

