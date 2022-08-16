NZ 'should be doing more' to support Ukraine

New Zealand "can" and "should be doing more" to support Ukraine, a Ukrainian-Kiwi says.

"I think the help New Zealand has shown has been amazing and we are incredibly appreciative of everything New Zealand has done, but it is not enough," lawyer Anastasiya Gutorova told Breakfast.

"We can, and we should, be doing more."

Her comments come after Monday's announcement 120 Defence Force personnel will be sent to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

It comes after a previous 30-person deployment was completed.

New Zealand has also donated around $15.7 million to purchase military equipment for Ukraine.

Sanctions targeting those associated with Russia's invasion have also been rolled out.

Appearing alongside Gutorova, Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko said New Zealand's help is needed to rebuild Ukraine.

"This war is brutal and it's an existential war for us because if Russia stops fighting it's the end of the war, but if we stop fighting, it's the end of Ukraine."

Myroshnychenko said it's "extremely difficult psychologically" to see his friends fighting and getting killed, so it's his "key priority" to get them more military assistance.

He said artillery, armoured personnel carriers, long-range missiles and tanks are needed, along with more firearms and ammunition.

Myroshnychenko also welcomed Monday's news, saying Ukraine needs to have a pipeline of properly trained people.

"If we lose, God forbid, the ramifications will be felt in New Zealand big-time because this will embolden other authoritarian leaders in the Middle East, in Asia, to actually change borders by force."

Gutorova remarked if Ukraine is forgotten, its chances of winning the war with Russia will reduce significantly.

"We have to continue to support it every single day. That is the only way Ukraine can win, and it will win, but it relies on our continued support."