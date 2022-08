A murder charge has been laid over the death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

She was found dead in her Remuera home in April last year.

On Tuesday morning police said a 69-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later today.

Hanna was 63 years old at the time of her death and was a leading health director at the Counties Manukau District Health Board, involved in the DHB's Covid-19 work.