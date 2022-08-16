Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

There were delays on the Auckland train network after a man was acting in an "aggressive manner" at a busy inner city station.
Police say they were called to Newmarket Station around 9:30am after reports of the aggressive behaviour towards the public.
"No reports of any injuries as a result. The man is being spoken to by police and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid," police said in a statement.
Auckland Transport tweeted that they were disruptions on Western Line services due to the incident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Services have since resumed, although AT warns there may still be some delays.