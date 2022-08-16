Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

There were delays on the Auckland train network after a man was acting in an "aggressive manner" at a busy inner city station.

Newmarket Station. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were called to Newmarket Station around 9:30am after reports of the aggressive behaviour towards the public.

"No reports of any injuries as a result. The man is being spoken to by police and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid," police said in a statement.

Auckland Transport tweeted that they were disruptions on Western Line services due to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earlier incident has been cleared. Expect further delays and cancellations as trains return to their normal timetables. ^WC https://t.co/lbtX2kfoyK — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 15, 2022

Services have since resumed, although AT warns there may still be some delays.