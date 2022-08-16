Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

Source: 1News

There were delays on the Auckland train network after a man was acting in an "aggressive manner" at a busy inner city station.

Newmarket Station.

Newmarket Station. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were called to Newmarket Station around 9:30am after reports of the aggressive behaviour towards the public.

"No reports of any injuries as a result. The man is being spoken to by police and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid," police said in a statement.

Auckland Transport tweeted that they were disruptions on Western Line services due to the incident.

Services have since resumed, although AT warns there may still be some delays.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna

2

Labour's special caucus meeting on Gaurav Sharma to be held today

3

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

4

Trump says FBI 'stole three passports' in Mar-a-Lago raid

5

Opinion: Confronting my bully at our high school reunion

Latest Stories

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

50,000 potential mobile phone use offences in safety camera trial

Johnny Depp directing his first film in 25 years

Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

Full video: National's Luxon holds media conference from Christchurch

Related Stories

50,000 potential mobile phone use offences in safety camera trial

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna

Charges laid after pair allegedly fled cops on volcanic plateau

Aucklanders must 'be prepared' for widespread transport changes: Goff