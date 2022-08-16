Liam Lawson preparing for F1 debut in Auckland's Pukekohe

Young Kiwi driver Liam Lawson is preparing for the biggest race of his life - his first official F1 practice session - on his home turf of Auckland's Pukekohe.

Lawson, 20, has been working out in a gym in Counties Manukau and catching his breath ahead of his F1 debut - which comes at an official F1 practice session for AlphaTauri next Friday in Belgium.

When asked if he's more excited or nervous, Lawson told 1News: "Bit of both."

"I think more nervous for the track - of all the tracks to have a first go on, it's definitely one of the higher commitment tracks."

He says he came home to secure a new passport, and it felt "odd" driving around Pukekohe at this time of year because he hadn't been able to for four years.

And he's looking forward to competing with some of motorsport's biggest names.

"I guess it's not such a big deal seeing them, more a big deal being able to drive against them," Lawson said.

"Obviously I'm not driving against them in these sessions but that's the goal for the future.

"Four years ago, if you'd told me that I'd be in the position that I am, I definitely wouldn't believe it but it would be my absolute dream."