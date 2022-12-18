Liam Lawson to be a Red Bull back-up driver for F1 in 2023

Kiwi racer Liam Lawson is back in Aotearoa for a relaxing Christmas with his family in Pukekohe.
However, the 20-year-old has little time to stand still as he prepares to be a full-time driver with Team Mugen in Japan's Super Formula series, and now the current top reserve driver for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri.
It's understood that he's the front-runner for the back-up position and has been given preference over Australian veteran racer Daniel Riccardo, who also signed as a reserve for the team.
Lawson had already been tipped to be a frontline F1 driver in 2023 after appearing in practice sessions this year.
He told 1News that he looks forward to his new partnership after a test drive in Japan.