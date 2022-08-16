Innocent hairdresser killed in Sydney gang shooting an 'angel'

Source: 1News

The father of one of the women killed in a Sydney gangland shooting says his daughter was an "angel" and an innocent party.

Amy Al-Hazzouri, 39, was in the backseat of a 4WD which was sprayed with bullets in Panania on Saturday.

She, along with 48-year-old Lametta Fadlallah - who it's believed was the target - died.

Amy's father Khaled Al-Hazzouri said she would help anyone in need.

Amy Al-Hazzouri

Amy Al-Hazzouri (Source: Nine)

"Beautiful, beautiful," he told Nine News.

READ MORE: Revenge attacks feared after gangland shooting of Sydney women

"Anyone who used to be upset, depressed, anything would go to Amy and she would give them the support, the power and energy.

"They would go to Amy, Amy was everything to them, that's the kind of person she was."

Her brother-in-law Mounir Sajad said she was a much loved member of the family. They were devastated at her death.

Khaled Al-Hazzouri said Amy had been making a house call for Fadlallah when the attack happened.

Police believe Fadlallah was the intended target due to previous relationships.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna

2

Labour's special caucus meeting on Gaurav Sharma to be held today

3

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

4

Trump says FBI 'stole three passports' in Mar-a-Lago raid

5

Opinion: Confronting my bully at our high school reunion

Latest Stories

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

50,000 potential mobile phone use offences in safety camera trial

Johnny Depp directing his first film in 25 years

Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

Full video: National's Luxon holds media conference from Christchurch

Related Stories

Morrison blasted by Albanese over his secret ministerial roles

Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar