Innocent hairdresser killed in Sydney gang shooting an 'angel'

The father of one of the women killed in a Sydney gangland shooting says his daughter was an "angel" and an innocent party.

Amy Al-Hazzouri, 39, was in the backseat of a 4WD which was sprayed with bullets in Panania on Saturday.

She, along with 48-year-old Lametta Fadlallah - who it's believed was the target - died.

Amy's father Khaled Al-Hazzouri said she would help anyone in need.

"Beautiful, beautiful," he told Nine News.

"Anyone who used to be upset, depressed, anything would go to Amy and she would give them the support, the power and energy.

"They would go to Amy, Amy was everything to them, that's the kind of person she was."

Her brother-in-law Mounir Sajad said she was a much loved member of the family. They were devastated at her death.

Khaled Al-Hazzouri said Amy had been making a house call for Fadlallah when the attack happened.

Police believe Fadlallah was the intended target due to previous relationships.