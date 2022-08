There are concerns for a young woman missing from her Maraetai, Auckland home.

Charlotte Stein. (Source: Supplied)

Charlotte Stein, 25, was last seen by her family early on Monday morning, according to police.

"Charlotte is known to frequent Botany Town Centre, and uses public transport to move around the city," police said.

"She may have been wearing track pants and a sweatshirt, black Nike sneakers with a pink tick, and a tan backpack."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police on 105.