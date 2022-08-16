Christchurch could face multi-million-dollar bill to fluoridate water

Christchurch could be lumped with a multi-million dollar bill to fluoridate its water supply.

Last month, the Ministry of Health ordered 14 councils to add fluoride to their public water within three years to improve oral health.

Christchurch City councillor James Gough said the council has no funds budgeted for fluoridation capital or operational costs.

With 50 water sources in Christchurch, more than any other council, the cost of fluoridation is estimated to be $63 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fundamentally whoever makes the decision needs to fund it so it's very unfair for a third party to impose something like this and then say oh and by the way you pick up the tab for our decision," said Gough.

Ministry of Health oral health national clinical director Dr Riana Clarke said so far $11.3 million has been set aside for the 14 councils.

She said no decision has been made on whether more money will be allocated.

We need to have some discussions and look at what will happen for funding if other councils are considered in the future and receive a direction," said Clarke.

The Christchurch City Council’s chief executive is expected to write to the Director General of Health "requesting that before any decision is taken to instruct this Council to fluoridate its water supply, request the Council sees all the alternative options considered to fluoridate children’s teeth".