Alligator found guarding woman's body after fatal attack in US

Source: 1News

An elderly woman was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Alligator file image.

Alligator file image. (Source: istock.com)

The New York Times reports the 88-year-old's body was discovered in a pond in a gated community near Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the 2.74m long alligator was still guarding the body when emergency services arrived.

The victim has been identified as Nancy A. Becker, a resident of Sun City Hilton Head.

Officials believe she was gardening near the pond and fell into the water, before being attacked by the alligator.

The alligator has been euthanised, according to officials.

