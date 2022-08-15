Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

A Texas man died after drinking a mysterious liquid while in the dock as he heard a jury find him guilty of child sex abuse crimes.

Edward Peter Leclair (Source: Frisco Police Department)

Edward Peter Leclair, 57, had been on trial for five counts of child sexual abuse.

As the judge started reading the guilty verdicts at the Denton County Courts Building, Leclair started drinking.

"It's during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it," First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck told Dallas' WFAA website.

"It wasn't like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak."

Beck said it seemed strange, but put it down to nerves or a way of managing the situation.

Leclair was taken to a holding cell, before a bailiff went to check on him.

He was found looking "grey" and died shortly afterwards.