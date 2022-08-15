Invercargill stabbing: Man critical injured at his home

Source: 1News

A man was critically injured after a stabbing at his home on Invercargill on Saturday night.

Lyon Street in Invercargill

Lyon Street in Invercargill (Source: Google Maps )

The incident occurred around 8pm at an address on Lyon Street where a man was stabbed multiple times in his home. The man suffered serious injuries and required surgery.

The attack prompted police to appeal to locals for any information regarding the incident.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a black sedan-like vehicle in the area around the time of the assault.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 105 or through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

