Family of baby found at Auckland recycling facility still unknown

Police are continuing to try and find the mother and family members of the baby girl found dead at an Onehunga recycling facility a year ago.

Members of the community have chosen to name the baby Anahera, meaning angel, along with providing teddy bears and a traditional Kahua Huruhuru for the baby to be buried in.

The newborn baby was found in recycling waste on August 16 last year and her mother has yet to be found.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Monday police would likely be able to eventually identify the baby's family members through DNA technology, but would prefer if they came forward now.

"While this is a sad and tragic case, we don’t know the circumstances or situation of the mother, and we are not jumping to any conclusions," Beard said.

"We just want to identify her and work things out from there.

"We are very grateful to those people who have come forward with information, and we ask that anyone with information still contacts us, it is never too late."

Beard said he and his fellow police team members had been left frustrated at not being able to bring closure to the baby - which some community members had named Anahera.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

