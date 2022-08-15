Airgun pulled on Auckland liquor shop worker – youths arrested

Three young people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery on Auckland’s North Shore.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the trio allegedly robbed a liquor store on Target Road in Glenfield.

Police also allege that an air rifle was pulled out during the robbery. Alcohol was taken.

"The staff member at the store is understandably shaken by the incident and it's incredibly fortunate they did not suffer any serious injuries," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams said.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of brazen offending against businesses in our community, and we will continue to treat such incidents seriously."

The arrests occurred on Sunday after police searched two addresses. A 14 and 16-year-old were taken into custody, as well as a third youth whose age has not been made public.

When searching the properties police found an air rifle thought to be used during the incident as well as empty alcohol bottles.

The 14 and 16-year-old are set to appear before a judge at Youth Court this week, charged with aggravated robbery. The third person has been referred to Youth Aid.