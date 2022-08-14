Video shows rotting, mushroom infested St James Theatre

The Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick says the time is now or never to save Auckland's historic St James Theatre, which is now rotting due to leaks from the damage caused by recent vandalism.

“This decision can’t be kicked down the road anymore, with recent break-ins and damage exposing the building to weather and rain, meaning it’s fast accumulating foundation-eroding dampness," she says.

Built in 1928, the St James Theatre is one of Auckland’s oldest entertainment establishments but has been out of action since 2007 due to earthquake risks and has been largely abandoned since it lost funding for restoration in 2015.

On July 18, this year, the historic theatre was vandalised according to police, after a group of youth forced their way into the building. Items were stolen including a 94-year-old bronze statue.

The MP for Auckland Central has released a video documenting the current state of the once world-class venue, now rife with mould, graffiti and mushrooms growing from the floor.

“You’ve got to see this first hand. That’s why we’ve got the cameras rolling, to show New Zealanders not only the extensive damage but what we’re at risk of losing," she says.

In an open letter to Associate Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, Kiritapu Allan, Swarbrick says it would cost $67 million to renovate the site.

However, roughly half of the funds have already been secured through private funding.

All that's required now, says Swarbrick, is another $15 million from Government, matching the same figure previously pledged by the Auckland council.

"The buck stops here. We will lose this Category A historical building if we do not get urgent action."

Capable of holding up to 2500 people, the theatre would become one of Auckland’s largest entertainment venues, she says.

“St James stitches Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s arts precinct; sitting between Queen Street and our Central City Library, its revival is the revival not only of that entire block but secures the street’s status as a buzzing destination."

Over the years the theatre has played host to iconic names including, Kanye West, Coldplay, Dido, Miles Davis and was even visited by the Queen who has a dedicated royal box.