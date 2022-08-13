Strong winds cause chaos at Spanish music festival

High winds have caused the suspension of a dance music festival in Spain, with reports festivalgoers have been injured.

Medusa Festival is currently taking place in Valencia, with videos emerging on Twitter of strong winds impacting the event around 4am on Saturday (local time).

Emergency services can be seen in attendance, with one video showing paramedics helping someone on the ground near a massive stage.

The event posted to its official Instagram account that the festival has been suspended due to a weather event.

Pues nos quedamos sin Medusa pic.twitter.com/OQJ2xRgPRh — Javi (@javiijc10) August 13, 2022

Artists at the festival include international acts Steve Aoki and Carl Cox.

