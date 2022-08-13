Sir Michael Cullen remembered at Tāneatua memorial service

Colleagues, family and friends of the late Sir Michael Cullen have paid tribute to the former deputy prime minister at a memorial service in Tāneatua, Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

Sir Michael Cullen was remembered at a memorial service on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

Sir Michael died in August 2021, aged 76, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Speakers at Saturday's service remembered the late Labour politician for his wit and personality.

His widow and fellow former Labour MP Anne Collins led family into the packed service and joked it felt like a "wedding".

ADVERTISEMENT

A moving photo montage of Sir Michael's life was shown to those who gathered.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged Michael's legacy in a tearful speech.

"Michael was without a doubt one of the funniest people I ever met."

Ardern read out the final text she sent him before his death in which she thanked him for his intellect, humour and kindness.

Sir Michael Cullen has been remembered at a memorial service on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

“Michael, at the risk of sentimentality - which I suspect you probably hate - I wanted to say thank you. You will never know the impact you have had on me.”

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said Sir Michael was his closest colleague and as a whip he showed him how parliament works.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said the pair were friends who often talked about politics and economics, but also talked about life and love.

Anne Collins remembered him as a "loving, funny, intelligent man" and a "tireless supporter of Jacinda and her government."

She led the large crowd of attendees in dancing to the theme song to Dirty Dancing, saying "he would be really, really cross if everybody didn't get up and dance."

Sir Michael planned this memorial while he was still alive and wanted it to be a celebration, not “mournful”.

Sir Michael is survived by wife Collins, their four children and their eight grandchildren.

READ MORE: Former deputy PM Sir Michael Cullen dies after cancer battle

He announced in March 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of his death, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said: “His contribution to New Zealand’s long-term economic prosperity and stability has been enormous."

"As the architect of KiwiSaver, the New Zealand Super Fund and Working For Families he has left behind an economically more secure country."