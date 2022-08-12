Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

Source: 1News

A beachgoer in the US was killed on Thursday (local time) after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.

Generic image of a beach umbrella

Generic image of a beach umbrella (Source: istock.com)

The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.

Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said.

Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The federal agency estimates about 3000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.

US Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

