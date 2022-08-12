Smart new remote device allows patients to be monitored at home

A smart new remote device allowing patients to be monitored at home could see people spend less time in hospital.

Biosticker is currently being trialled by Health New Zealand, and it’s already seeing positive results.

Trial patient Janet Steven says the device has given her peace of mind.

“Wearing it it's given me that confidence back and knowing, reassuring of someone's actually watching what's happening with my health,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biosticker constantly monitors a patient’s heart rate, breathing and skin temperature. The data is monitored remotely by medical staff.

Another trial patient, Libya Foote, says it’s quickly become a part of her everyday life.

“It's no trouble at all. I haven't found any inconvenience or anything like that,” she said.

“It's like your clothing you put on.”

Biosticker project lead Ruth Kibble said while it's still in its early stages, they've already received positive feedback from trial participants.

"They're feeling a lot more confident that they're not needing to go to ED or they're accessing healthcare when they want to," she said.

Health Minister Andrew Little travelled to Timaru on Friday to hear from the people using the device.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that the more people that can be cared for in their home or supported in their home or closer to their home, that has therapeutic benefits too," he said.

Sixty people are already using the device across Counties Manukau and Timaru. However, the trial will soon be expanded much further, with more than 250 people expected to take part in the six-month trial.

Officials say it’s particularly useful for people living alone or in rural areas.

“It’s early days on the trial but really getting some very positive feedback as to how the trial is going,” Kibble said.