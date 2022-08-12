Food prices increase 7.4% in last year - Stats NZ

Source: 1News

Food prices increased 7.4% in July 2022 compared to the same time last year, according to the latest figures from Statistics New Zealand.

A woman buying vegetables at a supermarket. (Source: istock.com)

The price increase was attributed to rises across all broad food categories measured by Stats NZ.

Compared with July 2021, the 10% price increase for fruit and vegetables was the highest. It was followed by meat, poultry, and fish prices, which increased by 7.7%; grocery food prices, which increased by 7.5%; restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices, which rose 6.6%; and non-alcoholic beverage prices, which went up by 4.6%.

The biggest contributor to the movement was grocery food prices, which were influenced by the increasing cost for cheddar cheese, yoghurt and standard two-litre milk, Stats NZ's consumer prices manager Fiona Smillie said.

The second-largest contributor to the increase was restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food. The items which influenced the movement the most were eat-in lunch and brunch meals, as well as ethnic takeaway meals, not including Chinese takeaways.

Meanwhile, monthly food prices were 2.1% higher in July 2022 compared with the previous month. After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 1.1%, Stats NZ said.

The largest contributor to the monthly movement was fruit and vegetable prices, which were up 3.1% when adjusted for seasonal effects. It indicates that while seasonal impacts drove most of the movement, after removing these impacts fruit and vegetables still increased by 3.1%.

"Vegetables had the largest impact on this increase, influenced by higher prices for tomatoes, lettuce, and broccoli," Smillie said.

The second-largest contributor to the monthly movement was grocery food, which rose 1% overall. It was driven by price increases in cheddar cheese, which was up 4.5%, and cage or barn-raised eggs, up 4.2%.

