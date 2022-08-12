Firearm, drugs and cash seized from car in Northland

A loaded rifle, drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle in Northland on Thursday, police said.

A semi-automatic rifle, cannabis, methamphetamine and cash were seized from a car in Northland on Thursday. (Source: NZ Police)

The car was observed speeding west of Kaikohe shortly before 4pm and was stopped by police.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded .22 semi-automatic rifle with a prohibited “banana style” magazine, 28 grams of methamphetamine, 68 grams of cannabis and $17,000 in cash.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Kaikohe District Court on Friday.

He is facing charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply.

Police said the arrest is the latest instance of Operation Cobalt, aimed at enforcing zero-tolerance for unlawful behaviour.

"We are committed to making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs through their criminal activities and anti-social behaviour of our roads and the Operation Cobalt team are focused those behaviours," Northland CIBDetective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.

"This arrest is an example of how those prepared to cause harm to our communities through drug dealing and unsafe driving.

"We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community."