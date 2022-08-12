Co-workers raised alarm on Middlemore doctor under investigation

Co-workers of a man stood down for posing as a doctor at Middlemore Hospital raised concerns after they noticed his work was not up to standard.

Health officials are not yet able to explain how it happened. (Source: 1News)

By Rowan Quinn of rnz.co.nz

Police are investigating after the man worked for six months in the respiratory clinic.

A source with connections to the respiratory team told RNZ the incident had been incredibly upsetting for them after a very busy two-and-a-half years on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They felt the deception had been sophisticated, they said.

The man made it look like his recent work experience leaned heavily towards the research side of medicine, rather than seeing patients, they said.

They said his colleagues initially noticed he was falling short on the clinical aspects of his work but tried to help, thinking he was getting used to dealing directly with patients again.

However, they said they then realised large parts of his work were not up to standard.

RNZ understands the man saw about 70 to 80 patients in the six months.

His job as a clinical researcher meant he did not diagnose them, but rather was given information by other doctors to follow up for research.

Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau chief medical officer Andrew Connolly said the hospital was "deeply sorry".

It had reviewed the patients seen by the man and found there was no compromise to their care.

However, it had not yet spoken to them and was in the process of getting in touch, Connolly said.

The man started work at the clinic in February, before being stood down on 1 August.

His contract was formally terminated on Wednesday and a police investigation launched.