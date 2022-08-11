Dame Lynda throws Topp-hat in ring for Ashburton council

Dame Lynda Topp wants to take on local politics, throwing her hat in the ring to become an Ashburton District councillor.

A photo of the Topp Twins posted on their official Facebook page. (Source: Topp Twins / Facebook)

The 64-year-old is standing in the region’s Western Ward, against incumbent Rodger Letham and Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan.

Dame Lynda is best known for being one-half of the Topp Twins. Over the decades, they had delighted Kiwis with their music and comedy.

In March, she and sister Jools revealed to Sunday they were both facing breast cancer.

In August, the twins said they were "alive and kicking".

"But it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools radiation therapy," they wrote.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and everyone of you who have sent messages and donated to our Givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."

Nominations for local government elections close midday on Friday. But, there were worries some councils wouldn't get enough candidates.