Gloriavale's school reopens after sudden closure

Gloriavale Christian School have confirmed they reopened on Tuesday after it was temporarily closed last week.

The principal and several teachers stood aside while a police investigation was carried out on abuse claims.

Sources told 1News last week just two teachers were left for 200 students, so parents were told to home-school their children until a solution was found.

The Ministry of Education said it understands the school is staggering the reopening and expect all classes will be back on site from Thursday onwards.

The West Coast commune has been at the centre of accusations of sexual and physical abuse for decades, with police and Oranga Tamariki carrying out multiple investigations and laying several charges.

The education ministry and board members met on Friday to work out a reopening plan.

